Negotiations for collective agreement in food delivery sector resume

Negotiations aimed at regulating the rights and working conditions of delivery drivers and workers in digital platforms have resumed, according to Phileleftheros.

Last Friday, discussions took place before the Department of Labour Relations, marking a step toward achieving better employment conditions and fair treatment for those working in the industry.

According to sources, only one digital delivery platform company participated in the meeting, alongside several fleet management companies.

Sources noted that the employers’ representatives presented their own proposals during the meeting, in response to the demands put forth by the trade union movement – for the negotiation of a collective agreement – and it was decided to continue the discussion.

Neofytos Timinis, the Secretary-General of Syxka-Peo, confirmed that discussions would continue throughout the month of October. The negotiations will initially involve separate meetings between the Department of Labour Relations and the two sides, with the expectation of a subsequent joint session to further deliberate on the proposed terms.

The trade unions aim to reach an agreement that applies uniformly across the entire delivery industry, encompassing all fleet managers and digital platforms. This ambition, however, presents challenges, as not all companies in the sector are presently participating in the negotiations.

Nevertheless, there is a growing consensus among some employers participating in the talks, aligning with the trade union’s efforts to prevent unfair competition within the industry, Phileleftheros reports. This support indicates a shared interest in establishing a level playing field for all companies operating in this sector.

To meet the demands and aspirations of Sek, Peo, and Deok trade unions, legislative reforms may be necessary. This possibility will become clearer in the coming months as negotiations continue to evolve.

The drafted sectoral agreement, prepared by the trade union movement, includes provisions for minimum wages, tiered allowances, specified working hours, a structured overtime payment system, and compensation for every delivery made by drivers.

Regarding salaries, the proposal suggests an initial hiring wage of €1,100 for food delivery drivers, rising to €1,200 after six months. For office personnel, a minimum wage of €1,300 is proposed for the first six months, increasing to €1,400 after the six-month mark.

The trade unions remain optimistic that a successful conclusion to these negotiations will make the industry more attractive to local talent and eradicate the issues of undeclared or illegal labour practices.

The negotiations were sparked after a lengthy strike by Wolt drivers across Cyprus in December 2022, demanding better working conditions and higher salaries. Wolt was found violating labour laws.

Sek trade union general organiser Panicos Argyrides had then said that it is of paramount importance that the working terms of delivery drivers in online platforms are regulated, as this new form of employment is not covered by existing legislation.

