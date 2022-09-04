Near 40s and humidity through to Tuesday, when summer gives way to storms

A low pressure system persists around Cyprus, maintaining high August like temperatures and discomfort level humidity both along the coasts and inland. The setting is set to change by Tuesday.

Mostly clear skies throughout today, but turning increasingly overcast in western and northern coastal regions at intervals.

Winds will initially be light northwesterly force three, later turning light to moderate force three to four and in southwestern coastal areas, moderate to strong force four to five, over calm to slight seas and slight off southern, western and northern coastal regions in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 38 degrees Celsius inland, 34 on the east, southeast as well as the northern coastal areas, 31 on the rest of the coastal regions and 30 on the mountains.

Clear and humid this evening, with low cloud at intervals, mainly in the west.

Winds will mainly be southwesterly to northwesterly and locally light variable force three, later turning moderate force three to four over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 24 inland and in coastal regions and 21 on the mountains.

Similar outlook tomorrow, albeit with cloudy intervals and on Tuesday, autumn takes its place with local showers and possibly isolated storms from noon onwards, a pattern set to continue through to Wednesday, with isolated rain.

Temperatures will remain above the seasonal average in the next couple of days, with a drop on Tuesday and Wednesday, close to September conditions.