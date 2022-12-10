Nationwide protest about Thanasis carried out outside the Legal Service

Demands for justice and punishment of all those responsible for the death of Thanasis Nikolaou were once again heard on Saturday outside the Legal Service during the nationwide protest held by his family. It is worth noting that citizens from all over Cyprus participated in the protest, while banners were posted outside, reading: “Obvious crime, no killers”, “17 years of crime covered up…shame on you”, “Enough of the mockery and the gnawing of time,” “We demand the punishment of the killers and the guilty,” and “We demand accountability and justice”.

On the occasion of the two-year anniversary of the exhumation of the National Guardsman’s remains in order to be re-examined, his mother stressed that not a single arrest has been made and no one has been punished.

She said that the day coincided with the Day of Human Rights, which “have been violated to the fullest extent” in the case of Thanasis, “not only by those who caused his death who have been allowed to walk free and unpunished among us for 17 long years but also by the State.”

Mrs. Nicolaou also called on those responsible to surrender and on all those who know to speak out immediately because if they do not speak out, “they collaborate with the criminals.”

“No Attorney General and no court can bring back my child, but they must bring justice by arresting his killers,” she said.

The protest was attended by people from all over Cyprus.

Thanasis Nikolaou was found dead on September 29, 2005, under the bridge of Alassa, while he was doing his military service.