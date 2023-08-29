National guardsman passes away after labour accident

A non-commissioned officer of the National Guard who was injured while on duty at the Andreas Papandreou Naval Base in Paphos, passed away today, the Ministry of Defence said.

Vassilios Bratos, a father of three, was injured on August 17, while doing maintenance work on a military vehicle, whose tyre exploded.

The non-commissioned officer had been hospitalised at the Paphos General Hospital’s intensive care unit.

“With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Warrant Officer Chief Vassilios Bratos, who sustained critical injuries while performing maintenance tasks on a vehicle of his unit at Andreas Papandreou Air Base on Thursday, August 17, 2023,” the Ministry of Defence said in its announcement.

“The Ministry of Defence and the National Guard extend their heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” it added.

The State will cover the cost of the funeral while the deceased will be buried with military honours, the Ministry said.

Bratos’ family had requested for him to be transferred to Israel to receive treatment, however, doctors said that the flight would have worsened his health.

Instead, the Ministry proposed to arrange for a doctor to come to Cyprus from the neighbouring country to assess his condition.

