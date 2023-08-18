National guardsman injured in Paphos Air Force base remains critical

A Greek non-commissioned officer of the National Guard remains in critical condition at Nicosia General Hospital after sustaining injuries during a labour accident.

According to sources, doctors say the first 48 hours are crucial for his condition.

The incident occurred shortly before noon on Thursday at the Andreas Papandreou Air Force base in Paphos.

The man, aged 54 and a father of three, was repairing a tire on a military vehicle as part of maintenance activities.

Under conditions which are being investigated, this seemingly routine task took an unexpected turn, as the tire suddenly burst.

According to eyewitness accounts, the shockwave forcefully pushed the 54-year-old backwards. The man was thrown with force onto a parked large vehicle, resulting in severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Colleagues who witnessed the accident promptly rushed to the scene, providing first aid. The injured officer was then transported by an ambulance from the airbase’s medical facility to Paphos General Hospital.

A short while later, due to the critical nature of the situation, the 54-year-old was transferred to Nicosia General Hospital.

Investigations into the events leading up to the accident started at the base, with testimonies collected from those who were on duty at the time.

