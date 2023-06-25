NewsLocalNational Guard successfully concludes "DAEDALUS 2023" Exercise (video & photos)

National Guard successfully concludes “DAEDALUS 2023” Exercise (video & photos)

Daedalus
Daedalus

In a display of operational capability and professionalism, the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, in collaboration with the Air Command of the National Guard, completed the “DAEDALUS 2023” exercise.

The exercise aimed to familiarise brigade personnel with the procedures for organizing the Drop Zone, including the dropping of supplies and materials from helicopters, as well as the procedures for reception, collection, and forwarding of materials to support units, an announcement of the Defense Ministry said.

