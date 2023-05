The Ministry of Defence has been put on alert after a National Guard non-commissioned officer fell off a bridge with his vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

According to philenews, the accident happened on the Nicosia-Limassol highway near the exit to Alambra, around 2 pm.

Under conditions which are being investigated, the driver lost control of the vehicle and fell off the bridge and into a cliff.

The soldier was rushed to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Nicosia General Hospital.