National Guard member critical after on-duty accident

A National Guard member is hospitalised in critical condition after an accident at Andreas Papandreou Air Base in Paphos.
The Ministry of Defence said that the man – a Greek non-commissioned officer – was injured while doing maintenance work on an army vehicle on Thursday morning.
According to philenews, he had been trying to repair a tyre which exploded.
After the accident, he received first aid, before being transferred to Paphos General Hospital.
A probe has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.