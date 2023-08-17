NewsLocalNational Guard member critical after on-duty accident

National Guard member critical after on-duty accident

A National Guard member is hospitalised in critical condition after an accident at Andreas Papandreou Air Base in Paphos.

The Ministry of Defence said that the man – a Greek non-commissioned officer – was injured while doing maintenance work on an army vehicle on Thursday morning.

According to philenews, he had been trying to repair a tyre which exploded.

After the accident, he received first aid, before being transferred to Paphos General Hospital.

A probe has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Fissile Material by Gervaise Savvias

