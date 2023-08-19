National Council to convene on September 1 over Pyla incident

The government has scheduled a National Council session for September 1, over the attack against UN peacekeepers in Pyla, Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

In the forthcoming meeting, Letymbiotis detailed that the Council participants will receive comprehensive updates on the developments surrounding the events in the buffer zone. Diplomatic outreach that has been initiated and is ongoing will also be reported.

The spokesperson highlighted the session’s focus on coordinating strategies in anticipation of President Christodoulides’ visit to New York in mid-September. During this visit, he is slated to address the UN General Assembly and engage in a series of bilateral discussions.

Prior to President Christodoulides’ departure for New York, UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča is scheduled to arrive in Cyprus and is set to meet with the President on August 28.

Members of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) were attacked on Friday morning while blocking unauthorised construction works by the regime in the occupied north inside the buffer zone near Pyla.

