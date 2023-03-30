NewsLocalNational Council meets for first time under newly-elected President Christodoulides

National Council meets for first time under newly-elected President Christodoulides

The National Council – the top advisory body to the President on the Cyprus problem – convenes on Thursday for the first time under newly-elected President Nikos Christodoulides.

Christodoulides is expected to thoroughly brief the political leadership on his initiative launched within the EU aiming towards the resumption of UN-brokered Cyprus peace talks with a more active Brussels role.

The political leadership seems to have several queries on this and they will demand clarification by the President, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Insiders said Christodoulides will basically inform about the results of his contacts in Brussels last week – especially those with the heads of the three EU institutions.

He will also inform them about the dialogue he had with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres – also in Brussels.

Moreover, he will brief them on his recent first meeting in Nicosia with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and also about talks he had with UN’s Rosemary DiCarlo who visited the island two weeks ago.

By Annie Charalambous
