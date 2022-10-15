National Conference of European Migration Network held in Cyprus

NewsLocalNational Conference of European Migration Network held in Cyprus

The Civil Registry and Migration Department of the Ministry of Interior of Cyprus, as the European Migration Network National Contact Point, has organized the ΕΜΝ Αnnual National Conference 2022, on the topic: “Six months into applying the Temporary Protection Directive”. The conference took place yesterday, Thursday, 13th October 2022, in collaboration with EMN Luxembourg in Limassol.

The conference gave EMN member and observer states the opportunity to share the experiences gained from applying the Temporary Protection Directive 2001/55/EC.

The Temporary Protection Directive, adopted following the conflicts in former Yugoslavia, was triggered for the first time by the EU Council in response to the unprecedented Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 to offer speedy and effective assistance to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Experts and participants from the European Commission, EU Agencies, international organizations, front and second-line EU member states, as well as non-EU countries, discussed ways how to move forward and synthesize the lessons learned.

More information can be found at the EMN Cyprus webpage: www.emncyprus.moi.gov.cy

(PIO)

By gavriella
