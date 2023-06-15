National Betting Authority’s head under criminal investigation for alleged corruption in football

National Betting Authority chairperson Ioanna Fiakkou is under criminal investigation after she refused to provide information as part of an examination into corruption in football in Cyprus.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that this is the same official they had referred to in a frontpage report back on June 5 in connection with a related offence.

The development follows an official report filed last month by Haris Savvides – lawyer and former member of the Sports Ethics Committee.

Savvides asked Fiakkou to provide relevant information back in 2021 but she had refused to do so citing personal data protection.

The then head of the ethics committee was investigating allegations by financial investor of Nicosia’s Omonia team Stavros Papastavrou about corrupt acts by prominent persons within the island’s football circle.

The whole issue came to the fore after Savvides reported on May 24 before the House Institutions Committee shocking corruption practice in football. Along with a cover-up scheme involving the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) and UEFA.

Insiders said the Republic’s Law Office had asked police investigators to speed up the inquiry into the allegatiobs against Fiakkou.

In fact, Savvides was called early last week to testify again in connection with what he had reported against the head of the betting authority.