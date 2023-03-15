Naked man assaults woman, attacks police in Ayia Napa

Police in Ayia Napa arrested a 32-year-old Greek-Cypriot who allegedly flashed a woman and attacked officers in two separate incidents.

According to philenews, police received a complaint from a 37-year-old woman saying that the suspect had approached her in his car on March 10, while she was walking on a coastal route in Ayia Napa.

In her statement, the woman, who is a permanent resident of Cyprus, said that the suspect lowered his window and asked her to let him use her phone in order to call and find his.

The woman accepted, but then the man got out of his car and was naked from the bottom down.

The woman fled and reported the incident to the police.

After investigation, police acquired testimony linking the 32-year-old to the alleged crime and secured an arrest warrant against him.

Members of the force went to his residence on March 14 to arrest him, when the suspect resisted arrest, kicking them and biting them.

The police officers received first aid at Famagusta general hospital and were soon discharged.

The suspect is facing charges of indecent exposure and disturbing the peace.

Ayia Napa police are continuing investigations.