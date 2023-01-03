Mystery prevails over washed up cannabis packages in Famagusta coast

How several packets containing over 100 kilograms of cannabis were washed up on the beach both in the free and in the Turkish-held area of Famagusta over the past two weeks remains a mystery.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that the Republic’s authorities have – so far – seized over 30 kilos of cannabis.

And the “authorities” in the Turkish-held north announced on Monday they have seized over 75 kilos of cannabis in washed-up packages of “undefined origin”.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou on Monday said the drugs washing up in the south and the north may be connected.

And he left open the possibility that someone may have thrown the packets into the sea to get rid of them.

In fact, the most likely scenario is that a ship sailing in the Mediterranean off Cyprus unloaded the illegal cargo in order to avoid detection.

Both Interpol and Europol have already been informed about the case by island’s Drug Squad while the bicommunal technical committee on crime prevention is also involved in a bid to have an exchange of information.