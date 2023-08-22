Mysterious celestial phenomenon lights up Cypriot sky: Astronomer explains

Last night, fortunate observers witnessed a meteor illuminating the Cypriot night sky.

Astrophysicist Chrysanthos Phakas has shed light on this rare occurrence, providing insights into the celestial event:

The phenomenon, commonly referred to as a “bolide,” was caused by a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere. Driven by the force of gravity, the meteor attained remarkable speeds and temperatures as it journeyed through our planet’s atmospheric layers.

Distinguished by its larger-than-average size, the meteor traversed a considerable distance within our atmosphere, coming remarkably close to the Earth’s surface. This proximity allowed some witnesses to not only see its luminous glow but also hear the hissing and booming sound of its explosive entry, fracturing it into smaller fragments.

The significant size of this meteor enabled it to reach high velocities and penetrate denser atmospheric layers. However, due to the immense friction and resistance from the atmosphere, it instantaneously ignited and fragmented into smaller pieces, which eventually disintegrated entirely in the sky.

It’s crucial to recognise that Earth’s atmosphere serves as a dense protective shield against celestial bodies entering the terrestrial skies.

A meteor, when its luminosity is exceedingly intense, is termed a “bolide.” The current meteor is speculated to be remnants of Comet Swift-Tuttle, which the Earth encounters within its orbit until August 24.

Comets inherently lose their material during their journeys. Earth encounters millions of dust-sized particles along its orbit, drawn in by gravity and absorbed within its atmosphere.

These meteors, as they are called, gain tremendous speeds per second, resulting in their ignition and ultimate dissolution in the sky, producing the mesmerizing luminous display often referred to as a “shooting star” by the wise folk.

Some of these, particularly the larger ones, manage to reach Earth’s surface without complete disintegration and are known as meteorites. Those that fully disintegrate in the sky are termed “transient stars” or meteors.

A similar intense meteor event was witnessed in Cyprus back in 2016, around early September, coinciding with the year when remnants of Comet Swift-Tuttle were forecasted by NASA to be distinctly observable.