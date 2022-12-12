Murderer of two Russian women handed 25-year sentence

Limassol Criminal Court on Monday handed a 25-year sentence to a 33-year-old man after finding him guilty of murdering two Russian women, Khaiat Alraeesi and Mariia Gazibagandova who were found buried on December 5, 2021, in a pit in a country house in Kardama, an area of Pelendri village in Limassol.

The Court handed a concurrent sentence of 25 years imprisonment to the main defendant for the two counts of manslaughter. “His act was cruel, brutal and intentional,” the Court noted in its decision.

As for the 44-year-old brother of the murder, the Court imposed a concurrent sentence of nine months in prison, after he admitted to the charge of interfering in a police investigation and the charges of illegal possession and transport of a firearm.

The chronicle of the murder

The confessed murderer was arrested on November 26, 2021, for a case of kidnapping and abduction.

He denied involvement until December 4, when he confessed to committing the double murder. The bodies of the victims were found buried in a two-metre pit.

According to the facts of the case, which were brought before the Criminal Court, the 33-year-old, after killing the two women, went to Limassol to find equipment and workers to dig the pit to bury the victims inside.

He then transported the two workers to the house in question and showed them where to dig the pit. After they had finished digging, he drove the workers to Limassol and returned back where he placed the bodies in an excavator and then buried them. Then he placed gravel over the pit.

The motive for the double murder, as the 33-year-old said in his confession, was that he heard the two women chatting in Arabic and mocking him for his religion, manhood and sexual performance.

After getting into an argument with them, he wielded a gun and shot them at close range. According to his confession, he first shot 43-year-old Khaiat Alraeesi, who at the time had her back turned to him, and then reloaded the shotgun and shot 33-year-old Mariia Gazibagandova.

He then carried the 43-year-old woman’s body into the basement of the house and wrapped it in nylon. After he grabbed the second victim – who was still alive at the time – and carried her to the basement. He said that he remained with her until he was sure she had died.

Read more: