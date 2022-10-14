Murder attempt takes place against two employees of the Photo Detection Unit

NewsLocalMurder attempt takes place against two employees of the Photo Detection Unit

A murder attempt against two employees of the Photo Detection Unit took place last night.

The two men, aged 44 and 32, were on duty in their parked car to check traffic violations through the Photo Detection system on the Kokkinotrimithia-Nicosia road, when they heard two very loud cracks and then the window of the passenger door of the said vehicle was shattered to pieces.

The 44-year-old started the car and went to the Nicosia General Hospital since both he and the 32-year-old had injuries at the back of their head.

According to preliminary tests on the vehicle, it has marks from a hunting rifle.

The scene has been cordoned off and the car was taken to the Nicosia CID, which is investigating the case, for further scientific tests.

By gavriella
