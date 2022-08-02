Municipality of Gerskipou will take measures for its beach

NewsLocalMunicipality of Gerskipou will take measures for its beach

Acting mayor of Geroskipou municipality Kyriakos Hadjivasili said that in recent years the beaches of the community receive a lot of visitors both during weekdays and during weekends.

So the municipality is trying to maintain the good name it has acquired, trying hard on issues of cleanliness but also on issues regarding service of visitors. He added that the municipality has prepared a program so that even during the August holidays there will be people to deal with all problems arising.

He said that the 400-meter beach is sandy, with umbrellas, showers, changing rooms, sea sports and is monitored by lifeguards. Near the beach, as he said, there are restaurants, bars and an open-air gym.

By gavriella
