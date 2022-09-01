Municipal authorities want to put order at Lady’s Mile

The once loved beach of Limassolians, Lady’s Mile, has recently started to change character after the upgrading of the regional restaurants. Furthermore, many locals have been displeased by the fact that the owners of beach bars are overcharging for deck-chairs, even though the government has imposed a ceiling of 2.50 euros per piece and even though there are no private beaches in Cyprus, according to law.

So the Municipality of Ypsonas with the Municipal Council of Asomatos decided to put some order in the area through the Plan Managing the beach, which will be implemented in the spring-summer 2023.

Following a visit to the area, it was ascertained that the prices of deck-chairs vary according to the restaurants, with some of them exceeding 20 euros for two chairs and an umbrella. Furthermore, some beach bars incorporate the provision of additional services to the prices of deck-chair.

Even though the said area is under the jurisdiction of the British Bases, the Bases spokesperson confirmed that the ceiling of 2.50 euros is valid for the specific beach.