Much-needed new set of Civil Procedure Rules come in effect September 1

A much-needed change in lengthy and complex court procedures in Cyprus comes in effect on September 1 with the implementation of a new set of Civil Procedure Rules.

Approved by the Supreme Court the new rules aim t put an end to trials that take long – between 7 and 10 years – to complete with consequential higher legal costs and clients’ inconvenience.

That is why there is currently a shocking backlog of 42,000 pending cases, Cyprus Bar Association head Christos Clerides told Philenews.

He then explained that the current Civil Procedure Rules are based on the old Civil Procedure Rules of England and Wales.

They came into force in 1958 and were adopted in 1960 – when the Republic of Cyprus was established to serve the newly created Courts in various districts.

Until recently, he added, only targeted amendments were made – whenever the need arose.

At the same time, nowadays a greater number of cases are filed with litigants in high monetary value cases, more often than not, being from abroad.

These cases have a financial element, which is considered beneficial to the economy of the country, Clerides also said.

Most importantly, there is a pressing need for them to be decided in a short period of time, he added.