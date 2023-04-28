InsiderBusinessMSC Musica cruise ship launches routes from Limassol (PHOTOS+VIDEOS)

MSC Musica cruise ship launches routes from Limassol (PHOTOS+VIDEOS)

MSC Cruises launched the summer 2023 travels of the MSC Musica cruise ship in a small ceremony on Friday, April 28.

The ceremony was attended by 150 stakeholders from the tourism industry, as well as the Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanoli and Deputy Tourism Minister Costas Koumis.

The ship will make 28 trips, of seven nights each, between April and October from Limassol to destinations such as Mykonos, Piraeus, Santorini, Haifa and Kusadasi.

MSC Musica has 16 decks and 1,276 cabins. The ship’s main foyer features a three-tiered waterfall and a transparent piano suspended from a crystal floor above a sparkling pool.

The ship has a maximum passenger capacity of 3,223 and a crew of 1,014.

 

 

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
