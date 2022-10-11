MRI scanner inauguration at Limassol General Hospital (photos)

The inauguration of the new MRI scanner at the Limassol General Hospital, took place today.

“A firm request by the medical community of the Hospital but also by the patients themselves has today been fulfilled,” Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas said in his speech.

“The MRI scanner cost 2.4 million euros, including its maintenance. It is modern and constitutes a multi-tool to support all medical specialities,” he added.

“Its operation will help the timely diagnosis and will put an end to the hardship of patients who had to be transferred either to the Nicosia General Hospital or to the private sector.

“For this reason, the Health Ministry and the Government included an important amount in the Recovery and Resilience Facility budget to update the medical-technological equipment both in the public and the private sector.

“I was also glad to be informed that we have gotten a new SPECT-CT in the Sector of Nuclear Medicine, one of the three existing in the whole of Cyprus, and a digital angiography device.

“Additionally, the launching of tenders is in progress, for a new state-of-the-art MRI scanner, which will be quicker than the current one, with more clarity, and less radiation for the patients,” the Minister concluded.