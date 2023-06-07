MPs reviewing law punishing gender-based harassment in public service

The state wants to legally define sexual and gender-based harassment as a disciplinary offence in public sector workplaces, the House Committee on Legal Affairs heard on Wednesday.

Specifically, the committee discussed a proposed amendment to the Public Service Law which seeks to add harassment as a punishable disciplinary offence in public service.

“We discussed ways and legislative regulations that will help us convey the message more effectively; that sexual or gender-based harassment involves moral indecency, and give them the necessary significance so that we can stress that these behaviours are not acceptable neither in workplaces nor in society,” Fotini Tsiridou, the committee’s deputy chair told journalists after the House session.

Akel MP Aristos Damianou stated that his party is satisfied with the fact that the executive authority, through an amendment to the Public Service Law, aims to explicitly include sexual harassment as a disciplinary offence.

“In an era where sexual harassment, and even worse, abuse, is reaching alarming proportions, and at a time when society’s awareness of these issues should be heightened, we believe that it is crucial to bring visibility to these behaviours within the public service. Therefore, in today’s session, we have made suggestions for further improvement and enrichment of the amending legislation, and it is certainly our intention to vote in favour of it,” he noted.

At the same time, Damianou continued, there is concern about the fact that these laws are rarely enforced, and even more rarely are individuals prosecuted and punished by the courts.

“That is why, along with the laws, it is important for the competent authorities, the prosecutorial authorities, to become more sensitised. We now have very serious cases of sexual harassment in Cyprus. When we speak and highlight the #MeToo Movement, we must say it and mean it. These actions are condemnable regardless of who commits them, especially when there is a relationship of influence or power against the victims,” he concluded.