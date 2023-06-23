MP Moushoutas accused of vindictive behavior, threats against teacher

A high school teacher has accused DEPA MP Marinos Moushoutas of vindictive behavior after he allegedly disagreed with the way his daughter was graded, Philenews reports.

In a June 20, 2023 letter sent to the House President the teacher accuses Moushoutas of an alleged verbal threat – and not only.

The MP is also accused of being behind the recent sacking of a person active with a sports club that Moushoutas is a supporter. The sacked person is a relative of the complainant.

However, Moushoutas categorically denied the accusation telling Philenews that – along with his wife – they had visited the school to check on their daughter’s progress. But he had not even spoken to the specific teacher.

Moushoutas also said that him accusing the teacher of getting a transfer to far-away Tylliria area is simply a lie he can certainly prove with evidence.

As for the allegation that in his capacity as a sports club agent he had fired a relative of the complainant, Moushoutas said his position not only has no substance but that the facts are very different.