NewsLocalMP Moushoutas accused of vindictive behavior, threats against teacher

MP Moushoutas accused of vindictive behavior, threats against teacher

Moushoutas
Moushoutas

A high school teacher has accused DEPA MP Marinos Moushoutas of vindictive behavior after he allegedly disagreed with the way his daughter was graded, Philenews reports.

In a June 20, 2023 letter sent to the House President the teacher accuses Moushoutas of an alleged verbal threat – and not only.

The MP is also accused of being behind the recent sacking of a person active with a sports club that Moushoutas is a supporter. The sacked person is a relative of the complainant.

However, Moushoutas categorically denied the accusation telling Philenews that – along with his wife – they had visited the school to check on their daughter’s  progress. But he had not even spoken to the specific teacher.

Moushoutas also said that him accusing the teacher of getting a transfer to far-away Tylliria area is simply a lie he can certainly prove with evidence.

As for the allegation that in his capacity as a sports club agent he had fired a relative of the complainant, Moushoutas said his position not only has no substance but that the facts are very different.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Homeless people in Larnaca to benefit from permanent housing program
Next article
Greek conservatives appear set to win Sunday election tinged by tragedy

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros