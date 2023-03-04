Movement of Ecologists calls for investigation of incident against dog

The Movement of Ecologists calls for the immediate investigation of “yet another horrific incident against animals and punish the culprit, as provided for by law.”

The statement:

Outrage and horror are caused by an incident that took place in the Nicosia district, where a person tied a dog to his vehicle and dragged it to a village in the Nicosia district.

As the animal action group of the Ecologists’ Citizens’ Movement, we spoke to an eyewitness who told us that after the intervention of citizens, they managed to stop the vehicle. The dog was injured during this horrible act and fortunately, our fellow citizens took the dog to the vet. The person who tortured the dog dumped the animal and left. The whole case was reported to the police and an investigation was ordered.

The coordinator of the action group for animals Ms. Anthi Mouzouri said “Once again we are faced with yet another criminal act against animals.

We call for the immediate investigation of yet another horrific incident against animals and for the culprit to be punished as provided by law. It is extremely touching that our fellow citizens took an interest and saved the dog from certain death. It is also gratifying that a person was interested in adopting the dog and giving it the love it truly deserves. Hopefully, there will finally be respect for animals if we want to be called civilized people.”