Movement asks for measures against dog poisoning

The Active Citizens – United Cypriot Hunters’ Movement is asking the state to undertake measures immediately, installing cameras to supervise areas and streets to face the phenomenon of dog poisoning.

“Repeated cases of dog poisoning have taken place in two days while the criminals continue their inhuman actions, placing poison in various areas where hunting dogs are being trained in view of the new hunting period,” the Movement noted in an announcement.

They added that “dozens of dogs die in front of their owners and often in front of their children, who experience something traumatic.”