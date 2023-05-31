MoU aiming to combat violence at stadiums to be signed by all stakeholders on Friday

A Memorandum of Understanding with all stakeholders in the island’s sports sector aiming to combat violence in stadiums will be signed on Friday at the Ministry of Justice.

Minister Anna Koukides Procopiou managed to bring all the stakeholders to the same table and in essence to assume their responsibilities in terms of measures to prevent and combat violence in the stadiums.

Philenews also reported on Wednesday that – for each Federation – a protocol has been drafted outlining their specific responsibilities and it was discussed in detail. That’s why these will be signed on Friday.

The MoU also sets timetables for when closed-circuit television monitoring systems will be installed in stadiums that currently do not have them, even in those with less than 2,000 fans.

The teaching of a course on the prevention of violence in sports grounds is also specified, while the first wide-scale anti-violence unit in the police is being set up.

At the same time, the Minister of Justice is promoting to Parliament legislative measures on this hot issue that were recently announced after a meeting at the Presidential Palace.

The new measures followed the shocking violent incidents in and around the Tassos Papadopoulos-Eleftherias stadium in Nicosia earlier in the month.