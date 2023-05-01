Motorcyclist safety awareness month (video)

May is the Motorcyclist Safety Awareness Month. It is the month to remind vehicle drivers that motorcyclists exist.

“Pay more attention and share the road with them,” notes the Motorcyclists’ Rights Club.

The video is one in the YES √ & NO X series put together by the Motorcyclists’ Rights Club.

“We don’t pass from the left. We wait behind the vehicle, in a safe position, looking in our rearview mirror at the vehicle following us,” the Motorcyclists’ Rights Club reminds us.

The Cyprus Motorcyclists’ Rights Club CMRC thanks Romos Kotsoni for the video.