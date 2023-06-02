NewsLocalMotorcyclist, 21, in serious condition after Yeroskipou traffic accident

Motorcyclist, 21, in serious condition after Yeroskipou traffic accident

Larnaca: Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

A 21-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a traffic accident near Yeroskipou industrial area in Paphos on Thursday evening.

Traffic police said the accident took place around 21:00 after a car driven by an 18-year-old woman collided with the young man who suffered a fractured skull and upper leg injuries.

He was rushed by ambulance to Paphos General Hospital where he underwent surgery and is now in the Intensive Care Unit.

His state of health is described by the doctors monitoring him as very serious.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Saturday’s game to be last of Messi ‘this season’ – PSG club
Next article
Ex prison director Aristotelous to head new post on missing persons

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros