Motorcyclist, 21, in serious condition after Yeroskipou traffic accident

A 21-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a traffic accident near Yeroskipou industrial area in Paphos on Thursday evening.

Traffic police said the accident took place around 21:00 after a car driven by an 18-year-old woman collided with the young man who suffered a fractured skull and upper leg injuries.

He was rushed by ambulance to Paphos General Hospital where he underwent surgery and is now in the Intensive Care Unit.

His state of health is described by the doctors monitoring him as very serious.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.