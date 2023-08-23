Motorcycles in Cyprus will also be subjected to an MOT

Motorcycles in Cyprus will also be subjected to a Department of Road Transport test known as an MOT- most probably by January 1, 2024.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that the process for MOT crews and their licensing as well as the technicians to carry out the checks are at an advanced stage.

And that specific announcements by the Ministry of Transport should be expected by November’s end.

The decision to subject two-wheeled motorcycles to a technical inspection was taken after revelations that large-displacement engines are subject to modifications.

These modifications allow them to run at breakneck speeds, while at the same time the braking systems are not up to scratch.

It has also been established on the basis of an analysis that motorcycle and moped drivers are among the most vulnerable groups of road users.

That’s why it has been decided to take measures to prevent fatal accidents due to the poor mechanical condition of a motorcycle.

The technical test will check emissions, brakes, suspension, steering, lights and tyres among other things.