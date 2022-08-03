Motorcycle procession for the 26th anniversary of Isaak-Solomou murders

The “Initiative for the Memory of Isaak-Solomou” will carry out a big procession on Saturday 6 August, in view of the 26th anniversary of the murders by the Turks of Tasos Isaak and Solomos Solomou.

In a relevant posting on social media, the Initiative is inviting people at 20.00 on Saturday 6 August at the Deryneia checkpoint for an event, in memory of the villages that were taken by the Turkish army in 1974.

It is noted that a big procession will take place before the event that will start from all towns and will end up at the Deryneia checkpoint. The motorcyclists’ target is to keep alive the sacrifice of the two men and repeat their request for extradition and arrest of their wanted murderers.