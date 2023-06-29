NewsLocalMotorcycle driver in critical condition, ride pillion seriously injured in Paphos

Motorcycle driver in critical condition, ride pillion seriously injured in Paphos

Ambulance
Ambulance

A 40-year-old man from Paphos is in critical condition at Nicosia General Hospital after a motorcycle accident in his home town early on Thursday.

And the ride pillion, also a 40-year-old man from Paphos, is in serious condition at the coastal city’s General Hospital.

The accident took place around 2am at the traffic lights in front of the Paphos District Court, traffic police also said on Thursday.

The serious accident – under circumstances currently being investigated – apparently happened after driver of the high-power motorcycle lost control of it. The motorcycle violently hit a wall at the lights and then overturned.

The motorcycle was heading from Charalambos Mouskou Street towards Nikos and Neophytou Nicolaides avenues and no other vehicle was involved in the incident.

Two helmets were found at the scene of the accident and police are investigating whether the injured men were just holding them in their hands.

By Annie Charalambous
