Mother, uncle of ‘Little Hacker’ also arrested in case of missing man

The mother and uncle of 24-year-old ‘Little Hacker’ who is the main suspect in the case of missing Angelos Perikleous, aged 31, from Limassol on Saturday were also remanded in custody.

Police said the latest arrests “were part of an ongoing investigation into the kidnapping… with the intention of premeditated murder and car arson, which is alleged to have taken place between April 20 and 21”.

Philenews reported that the 59-year-old mother and 71-year-old uncle of ‘Little Hacker’ could have assisted him in burning the car of Perikleous with whom he had personal and financial differences.

Perikleous was last seen leaving his home in Limassol with the main suspect and his burnt-out car was later found near the shooting range in a remote area in Paliometocho, Nicosia district, on April 21.

Two more men were remanded in custody last week in connection with the case.

The infamous ‘Little Hacker’, a computer whiz, is the first Cypriot national ever to be extradited to the U.S.

Specifically, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to federal computer fraud charges brought against him in Arizona and Georgia and served a one-year prison sentence in the U.S.