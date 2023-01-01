NewsLocalMother of 3 month-old baby killed in Akrotiri accident on New Year's...

Mother of 3 month-old baby killed in Akrotiri accident on New Year’s Eve

A young mum was tragically killed only two hours before she was meant to celebrate the New Year with her husband and baby.

The victim is Marilena Constantinidou, 25, who died when her partner lost control of the vehicle on the Kolossi-Akrotiri road in a British Bases area, around ten in the evening.

For reasons yet to be determined, the car veered off course near a supermarket and crashed into pine trees, lining both sides of the road.

According to SBA police they were heading to Kolossi.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The collision killed the young mother instantly, while the 22 year old father driving the car and their three month old baby suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the Limassol General.

The baby was then transferred to the Makareion hospital in Nicosia.

Their condition is reported to be non-life threatening.

SBA police is investigating at the scene, while part of the road between the Asomatos and Trachoni roundabout remained closed for traffic as of this morning, until such time authorities conclude evidence gathering to establish the cause.

By Constantinos Tsintas
