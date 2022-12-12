Mother and daughter arrested for shoplifting, assaulting security guard

NewsLocalMother and daughter arrested for shoplifting, assaulting security guard

Police on Sunday arrested a 67-year-old woman and her 43-year-old daughter for allegedly shoplifting and physically assaulting a security guard in a shopping centre in Paphos.

According to police, employees spotted the two women stealing clothes. While they were exiting the shop, they assaulted and pushed a security guard who tried to stop them.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested the two women. They face charges of theft of property, assault and causing actual bodily harm, causing malicious damage of property and verbal assault.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
