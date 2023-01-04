NewsLocalMostly sunny on Wednesday, 21 C inland Mostly sunny on Wednesday, 21 C inland 1 hour ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Mostly sunny on Wednesday. Winds will be northerly to north-easterly, mostly moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slight to moderate. And the temperature will rise to 21 C inland and all coastal areas and 11 C in the mountains. By Annie Charalambous Previous articleTens of thousands bid farewell to Pope BenedictNext articleRussia blames its soldiers’ mobile phone use for deadly missile strike Top Stories Local Total of 17 foreigners died in road accidents in Cyprus in 2022 World Abortion pills on sale at retail pharmacies in the US for the first time World Russia blames its soldiers’ mobile phone use for deadly missile strike World Tens of thousands bid farewell to Pope Benedict Local Company maps properties in Nicosia in danger of Pedieos flooding Taste Taste of Cyprus Maratheftiko Day Celebration: Dinner at Dionysus Mansion on November 29 Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. “Giannakos Tavern” in Ficardou Local Food Tastes of Cyprus. “Potamos tis Militsas” in Kampi village Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. Zanettos Tavern in Old Nicosia RELATED ARTICLES Total of 17 foreigners died in road accidents in Cyprus in 2022 Company maps properties in Nicosia in danger of Pedieos flooding Paphos shooting incident leaves dog dead Police investigated 147 domestic violence cases in Paphos in 2022