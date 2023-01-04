Mostly sunny on Wednesday, 21 C inland

NewsLocalMostly sunny on Wednesday, 21 C inland

Winds will be northerly to north-easterly, mostly moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be slight to moderate.

And the temperature will rise to 21 C inland and all coastal areas and 11 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
