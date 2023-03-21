Mostly sunny on Tuesday, 23 C inland

NewsLocalMostly sunny on Tuesday, 23 C inland

The winds will be westerly to north-westerly, moderate to strong, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

And the sea smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 23 C inland, 21 C to 22 C in coastal areas and 12 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
