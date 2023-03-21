NewsLocalMostly sunny on Tuesday, 23 C inland Mostly sunny on Tuesday, 23 C inland 1 hour ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Mostly sunny on Tuesday. The winds will be westerly to north-westerly, moderate to strong, force 3 to 4 Beaufort. And the sea smooth to slight. The temperature will rise to 23 C inland, 21 C to 22 C in coastal areas and 12 C in the mountains. By Annie Charalambous Previous articleBoy in hospital after being hit by car while trying to cross Limassol roadNext articleLondon police institutionally racist and sexist, major review finds Top Stories Local Cyprus Is Planning A New Military Buildup-Forbes Economy Credit Suisse, UBS deal: What you need to know World London police institutionally racist and sexist, major review finds Local Boy in hospital after being hit by car while trying to cross Limassol road World China’s Xi to Putin: Russians will support you in 2024 election Taste Taste of Cyprus Maratheftiko Day Celebration: Dinner at Dionysus Mansion on November 29 Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. “Giannakos Tavern” in Ficardou Local Food Tastes of Cyprus. “Potamos tis Militsas” in Kampi village Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. Zanettos Tavern in Old Nicosia RELATED ARTICLES Cyprus Is Planning A New Military Buildup-Forbes Boy in hospital after being hit by car while trying to cross Limassol road Paphos airport getting busy ahead of summer season President Christodoulides to meet with heads of E.U. institutions on Wednesday