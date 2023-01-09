NewsLocalMostly sunny on Monday, 18 C inland Mostly sunny on Monday, 18 C inland 2 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Mostly sunny on Monday. Winds will be easterly to north-easterly, mostly moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort. And the sea slight to moderate. The temperature will rise to 18 C inland and all coastal areas and 8 C in the mountains. By Annie Charalambous Previous articleBolsonaro supporters invade Congress, Supreme Court in BrazilNext articleSweden confident Turkey will approve its NATO application Top Stories World “Life is moving forward again!” as China braces for new Covid-19 phase Local Weather to change as from late Tuesday, snow on the way Local Romanian woman, 53, dies in Paphos road accident Local Cancer-fighter Dr Vassilia Tamamouna wins 2022 ‘Cyprus Research Award–Distinguished Researcher’ World UK royals got into bed with tabloid press ‘devil’, says Prince Harry Taste Taste of Cyprus Maratheftiko Day Celebration: Dinner at Dionysus Mansion on November 29 Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. “Giannakos Tavern” in Ficardou Local Food Tastes of Cyprus. “Potamos tis Militsas” in Kampi village Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. Zanettos Tavern in Old Nicosia RELATED ARTICLES Weather to change as from late Tuesday, snow on the way Romanian woman, 53, dies in Paphos road accident Cancer-fighter Dr Vassilia Tamamouna wins 2022 ‘Cyprus Research Award–Distinguished Researcher’ Enthronement of Cyprus’s new Archbishop to take place on Sunday (updated, photos, video)