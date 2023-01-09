NewsLocalMostly sunny on Monday, 18 C inland

Mostly sunny on Monday, 18 C inland

Mainly fine today

Mostly sunny on Monday.

Winds will be easterly to north-easterly, mostly moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

And the sea slight to moderate.

The temperature will rise to 18 C inland and all coastal areas and 8 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
