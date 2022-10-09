Mostly sunny and temperatures rise with mountain showers

Clear skies and temperatures around 30 are expected through the next couple of days, but autumn gradually begins to grow some teeth with isolated showers expected from Monday onwards mostly over the mountains though, as inland and the coasts remain largely dry.

A mild low pressure system is affecting Cyprus.

Mostly sunny initially today, but turning increasingly overcast from noon onwards, with isolated showers forecast mainly on the mountains. Winds will mainly be southwesterly to northwesterly light force three and later in the day light to moderate force three to four and in southern coastal regions, moderate force four, over calm to slight seas and slight in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 29 degrees Celsius inland, 28 over the northern, southern and eastern coastal regions, 27 in the west and 21 over the mountains.

Clear skies tonight. Winds will be light southwesterly to northwesterly and locally moderate force three to four and gradually northwesterly to northeasterly and in northern coastal regions light southeasterly force three, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 15 degrees Celsius inland, 18 in coastal regions and 11 on the mountains.

Mostly fine and sunny over the next three days, but overcast skies over the mountains are expected to bring isolated showers.

Temperatures are forecast to rise above the seasonal average.