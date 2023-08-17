Most stray dogs in Cyprus are of hunting breeds, Environmental Movement says

The majority of stray dogs in Cyprus are of hunting breeds, the Environmental Movement of Cyprus said in an announcement on Thursday.

It said that approximately “85-90% of dogs ending up in shelters are of hunting lineage.”

The organisation also stressed that “most violators of the Dog Law and the Law for the Protection and Welfare of Animals are hunters.” However, they note the existence of conscientious hunters as well.

The movement calls upon those who adopt pets to ensure they are capable of properly caring for them.

“The government should also legislate and, above all, implement laws that will minimize the phenomenon of pet abandonment,” concludes the announcement.