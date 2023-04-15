Most complaints in Paphos are about driving under the influence of alcohol

Twenty-seven traffic complaints were made in the last 24 hours in Paphos, most of which involved driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Paphos Police Director Nikos Tsappis, in a coordinated operation to prevent road traffic collisions, 27 traffic complaints were made in Paphos in the last 24 hours, 14 of which involved driving under the influence of alcohol, while two drivers were found to be driving under the influence of drugs.

The remaining complaints, Mr. Tsappis said, were for minor traffic offenses.

Also, he continued, a 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, after a drug test to which he submitted and tested positive. The man was also taken into custody on allegations of stabbing and possession of factory firecrackers.

Coordinated Police operations will continue at a later stage concluded Mr. Tsappis.