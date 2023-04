Morning showers on Thursday, otherwise partly cloudy and breezy.

A yellow warning for severe weather phenomena is in effect from 6am to 9am, according to the Meteorological Service.

The winds will be variable, westerly to north-westerly, moderate to strong, force 3 to 4 and at times 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be slight to moderate.

The temperature will rise to 22 C inland, 20 C in the west coast, 21 C to 23 C in other coastal areas and 12 C in the mountains.