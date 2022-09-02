More water allowed in PDO halloumi; all provisions recorded in Official Gazette

Final provision details announced on Thursday in the Official Gazette pave the way for most cheese factories in Cyprus to enter the halloumi production process based on PDO specifications.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that two separate decrees had been published by the Ministry of Agriculture allowing for four changes considered as minor.

And within the framework of the agreement reached between all stakeholders, that is, cattle and sheep farmers as well as cheese makers.

The Association of Cheesemakers already said that everything had been concluded and all the changes have been completed on 13 outstanding points.

The changes enable cheesemakers to produce PDO halloumi using more water rather than milk – at a moisture content of 52% from the current maximum of 46%.

In addition, the block-type halloumi’s weight increases up to the 1.2 kg from the maximum weight which is currently at 150-350 grams. That is, the weight of PDO halloumi can vary from 150-1200 grams.

Moreover, milk prices will increase on the basis of the framework agreement for the production of halloumi signed in July.

An agreement reached between cheese makers, farmers and the Ministry in July saw a transitional period agreed where the halloumi will have 10 per cent goat and sheep milk until January 2023.