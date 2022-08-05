More than one kilo of cannabis found – 29-year-old arrested

The Police have found and confiscated more than one kilo of cannabis and its members arrested a 29-year-old to facilitate investigations.

Following a tip about a quarrel among four persons in a road of Nicosia, Police members went to the scene where a car and three motorcycles were also seen.

Following a search of the car belonging to the 29-year-old, a quantity of cannabis was found so the man was arrested. The motorcycles of the other three were also searched but nothing was found.

After the 29-year-old’s arrest, his house was also searched and more cannabis was found. The man has been remanded in custody for seven days.

Members of the anti-drug squad continue the investigations.