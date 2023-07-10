InsiderBusinessMore than €10 million allocated to support farmers in proper disposal of...

More than €10 million allocated to support farmers in proper disposal of dead animals

File Photo: A French Farmer Shovels Feed For His Holstein Dairy Cows On His Farm In Seranvillers Forenville
File Photo: A French Farmer Shovels Feed For His Holstein Dairy Cows On His Farm In Seranvillers Forenville

In a move to assist livestock farmers in efficiently managing dead animal disposal, the Office of the Comissioner for State Aid Control has announced a substantial budget of €11.23 million for the “State Aid Plan for Livestock Farmers in the Collection, Transportation, Processing, and Destruction of Dead Animals.”

This financial support will be available until the end of 2030.

Under the implementation and execution of this measure, the Veterinary Services will assume the role of the responsible authority. Their oversight will ensure that livestock farmers receive the necessary guidance and assistance in managing the collection, transportation, processing, and proper disposal of deceased animals.

The allocated funds aim to alleviate the financial burden on farmers by supporting them in complying with strict regulations and maintaining high standards of biosecurity and environmental protection.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
