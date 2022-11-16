More than 9 million passengers will have used Cyprus’ airports by end of 2022

The number of passengers travelling to and from the Larnaca and Paphos airports will exceed nine million in 2022, Eleni Kaloyirou, CEO of Hermes Airports said.

“Since the beginning of the year, passenger traffic has been increasing despite the problems that emerged such as the invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed by all EU member states,” she noted.

During the summer months, Kaloyirou added, “more than one million travellers used the Larnaca and Paphos airports. We expect this growth rate to continue until the end of the year. We estimate that overall, 2022 will end with more than nine million passengers using the two airports.”

Kaloyirou explained that this outcome is a result of Hermes’ work. The company promoted the country abroad, gave incentives to airlines and increased its connectivity with other countries, Kaloyirou said.

Furthermore, airports in Cyprus avoided the chaos that engulfed European and US airports. This contributed positively towards the customers’ experience, she said.

The CEO of Hermes also noted that the primary aim of the company is to become a model of sustainable tourism, therefore it is proceeding with investments based on a holistic business plan.

Specifically, Kaloyirou said, Hermes is installing two photovoltaic parks, which will reduce energy consumption by 25% at Larnaca airport and 30% at Paphos airport.