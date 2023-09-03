NewsLocalMore than 500 march in solidarity with migrants (photos & videos)

More than 500 march in solidarity with migrants (photos & videos)

Fascism
Fascism

In the aftermath of Friday’s anti-migrant riots in Limassol, a protest march was held at the GCO area against rising incidents of fascist and racist violence.

The protest gathered more than 500 people who marched in solidarity with migrants and chanted against fascism.

Among the slogans chanted by the demonstrators were “hands off the migrants,” “on the street, on the street to break the terror,” and “solidarity is the weapon of the people in the war against the bosses.”

According to reports, the police arrested six persons on Saturday night for the offense of unlawful possession of offensive instruments. The arrests were made during investigations carried out by the Police, prior to Saturday’s event in Limassol, in which the persons in question intended to take part.

The same reports indicate that a portion of Friday’s protesters were heading to the Limassol Police Directorate for a new protest in connection with the 13 arrested and the suspects detained for Friday’s riots.

It should be noted that the demonstration was accompanied by members of the Riot Police.




By gavriella
Previous article
Pope, quoting Buddha, urges religious dialogue to fight fundamentalism
Next article
Firefighting forces in Greece continue battle with the strong fire front north of Soufli

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros