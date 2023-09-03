More than 500 march in solidarity with migrants (photos & videos)

In the aftermath of Friday’s anti-migrant riots in Limassol, a protest march was held at the GCO area against rising incidents of fascist and racist violence.

The protest gathered more than 500 people who marched in solidarity with migrants and chanted against fascism.

Among the slogans chanted by the demonstrators were “hands off the migrants,” “on the street, on the street to break the terror,” and “solidarity is the weapon of the people in the war against the bosses.”

According to reports, the police arrested six persons on Saturday night for the offense of unlawful possession of offensive instruments. The arrests were made during investigations carried out by the Police, prior to Saturday’s event in Limassol, in which the persons in question intended to take part.

The same reports indicate that a portion of Friday’s protesters were heading to the Limassol Police Directorate for a new protest in connection with the 13 arrested and the suspects detained for Friday’s riots.

It should be noted that the demonstration was accompanied by members of the Riot Police.







