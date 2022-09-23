More than 500 COVID-19 cases reported at schools in one week

NewsLocalMore than 500 COVID-19 cases reported at schools in one week

More than 500 new COVID-19 cases were reported in one week in schools all over Cyprus, creating small clusters, CNA reports.

According to CNA, last Monday, around 500 COVID-19 cases have been found in 288 schools.

Experts say that the increase in cases at the beginning of the school year was expected as students are not obliged to wear protective masks.

On Friday, mobile units of the Health Ministry, have gone to two schools to carry out Rapid Tests, aiming to contain the expansion of the virus.

According to information, next week the mobile units will visit more schools as well since the Ministry’s target is to carry out 5,000 Rapid Tests monthly.

