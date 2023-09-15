More than 500 cases of prostate cancer detected annually in Cyprus

In 2020, Cyprus saw a rise in the number of newly diagnosed prostate cancer cases, with 656 reported compared to 550 in 2019.

These statistics were presented during a press conference held on Friday, as part of European Prostate Cancer Awareness Day, under the auspices of the Minister of Health.

Prostate cancer continues to be the most prevalent cancer among European males, accounting for approximately 25% of all new cancer cases in men. In 2020, Europe witnessed 107,000 fatalities due to this condition, with 450,000 new cases diagnosed.

During the press conference, speakers stressed the critical role of prevention, regular exercise, and a healthy diet and lifestyle in combating prostate cancer.

Popi Kanari, the Minister of Health, highlighted that Cyprus experiences around 540 new cases annually, with an upward trend observed in 2019 and 2020. Highlighting the importance of prevention and early detection, she noted that prostate cancer often develops slowly and may be asymptomatic. The Ministry is actively collaborating with scientific organisations to establish effective policies and support prostate cancer screening programmes and other disease prevention initiatives.

Minister Kanari praised Europa Uomo for its dedication to raising awareness and supporting patients and their families.

Dr. Dimitrios Bombas, Director of the Radiotherapeutic Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Clinic at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Department, discussed the declining mortality rate for prostate cancer in Europe, attributing it to improved early diagnosis methods such as the PSA blood test combined with urological assessment and treatment. He provided insights into diagnosis stages, patient classification, and treatment options, and noted the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Panos Ergatoudes, Director General of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Center, highlighted the advancements in medical science related to prevention and early diagnosis. The centre reaffirmed its commitment to supporting patients and their families and advocated for open communication between patients and society.

Andreas Moyseos, President of Europa Uomo, discusses patients’ demands for equitable access to advanced treatments, responsible use of essential treatment components, measurable outcomes, and the establishment of centres of excellence for the four major cancer types.

The awareness campaign includes the third blue cycling route scheduled for October 8 in Limassol and biking rides on November 3, 4, and 5 in 31 out of 41 communities in the Pitsilia region. Various activities and events will be organised to raise awareness and provide financial support to Europa Uomo.