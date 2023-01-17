InsiderBusinessMore than 3.2 million tourist arrivals in 2022 despite loss of Russian...

More than 3.2 million tourist arrivals in 2022 despite loss of Russian market

Cyprus recorded a total of 3,201,080 tourist arrivals for the period January – December 2022, according to data published by the Statistical Service on Tuesday.

The number of tourist arrivals beat expectations and helped offset the loss of the Russian and Ukrainian markets.

In the corresponding period of 2021, the number of tourist arrivals was 1,936,931, while in 2020 it was 631,609 and in 2019, before the pandemic, it was 3,976,777.

According to the data, in December 2022 alone, the tourist arrivals reached 110,041, compared to 96,928 in December 2021, recording an increase of 13.5%.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for December 2022, with a share of 24.3% (26,708) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 17.1% (18,801), Greece with 11% (12,055), Poland with 8.5% (9,316) and Germany with 4.5% (4,976).

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
